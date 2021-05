Co-Founder and CEO of the Copenhagen-based company Contractbook that is supported by Google via Gradient Ventures. For young and modern professionals, the 1990s cubicle farm is the ultimate nightmare vision for a work-life. A gray, industrial landscape. A sort of white-collar version of the factory assembly line where unhealthy doses of caffeine and a 10-minute toilet break are the only things that get you through the day. It's a place where work is monotonous, repetitive and deprived of any kind of purpose. Everything is just a "copy of a copy of a copy," as Edward Norton’s Fight Club protagonist says while zoning out over the copy machine: Even the employee is a copy — easy to replace, deprived of individuality and with minimum ability to express personality.