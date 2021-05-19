Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

NEW YORK — Peloton Interactive Inc. has released a software fix for its Tread and Tread+ treadmills in the wake of a widespread recall prompted by one child death and dozens of reported injuries.

Following an automatic software upgrade, customers will be able to access a new “Tread Lock” feature, requiring a four-digit code before use, NBC News reported.

The feature will also automatically lock the machine following 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class, according to its support page.

The upgrade comes after Peloton received 72 reports of adults, children, pets and other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmills. The recall affected some 125,000 machines.

According to CNN Business, Peloton announced the software update during its May 6 earnings call and said it is also working on a hardware solution. Meanwhile, sales and deliveries of both the Tread+ and the Tread have been halted.

Peloton will give full refunds to customers who contact the company before November 2022, and partial refunds to those who contact them after that date.

The company will also cover the cost of relocating the machine to an area “where access by children or pets is restricted,” according to its website.