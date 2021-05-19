Are Shawn And Kate From Marrying Millions Still Together?

Suzette Quintanilla is the sister and former bandmate of the “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena. One of the most influential Latin artists of all time, the Mexican-American singing star is responsible for bringing her entire genre into the mainstream spotlight. For most of her life, which revolved predominantly around her music, Selena’s best friend and closest confidant was her older sister Suzette, who was also the drummer for Selena y Los Dinos. Suzette was a pillar of support that always put her family first and constantly thought about what was best for Selena, even going so far as suggesting that she (Suzette) resign from the band so Selena could replace her with a “better” drummer.