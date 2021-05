The discovery phase starts with a team meeting where we validate the project scope and look at the details of the project frame. The project team includes Subject Matter Experts and learning strategists, and the goals of this first meeting are to discuss learning objectives, competency levels, and possible delivery methods. Training Needs Analysis should take you through a series of steps regardless of the project. However, based on the specific project, you can choose to employ all or some of the following types of analysis. Remember, to be successful here you should never skip this step, and you should keep it as flexible as possible.