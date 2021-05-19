newsbreak-logo
Technology

InOrbit’s Time Capsule™ Gives Operators Greater Insights Into Their Robot Fleets

roboticstomorrow.com
 10 hours ago

Advanced functionality lets robot operators and engineers "turn back time" to understand where robot failures occur in order to optimize fleet efficiency. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - May 19, 2021 - InOrbit, the leading provider of cloud-based software to help operations teams orchestrate service robots, today announced Time Capsule, which gives engineering and operations staff greater insights into their robot fleets. The latest upgrade to the SaaS platform captures critical data needed to understand robot autonomy exceptions, giving users the ability to "turn back time" to understand where the failures occurred and enabling them to improve productivity. Time Capsule, along with additional user interface improvements, is immediately available for new and existing InOrbit customers.

