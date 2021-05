I came across Twister on cable the other day. So obviously I just watched Twister. I always do when it’s on and I always will. It’s one of the best natural disaster movies ever made. Even after all these years and countless viewings, seeing Jo and Bill caught in the middle of that F5 is still wildly entertaining. But that’s because it’s a movie. It would not be thrilling to watch real people caught up in one. It is really cool to see a near miss though, like in this footage captured by a drone lost to a tornado. Fortunately the person operating it got away. Barely.