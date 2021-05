The Assassin’s Creed franchise is very popular, and a lot of gamers are loving the latest addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you haven’t had the chance to play through all of the games in the franchise (I can’t blame you due to the sheer number) now is a great time to grab those titles you’ve missed. The Ubisoft Store (affiliate link) is having a sale with up to 80% off Assassin’s Creed titles including 25% off Valhalla. There are bundles on sale as well as individual titles to meet the demands of all gamers. Don’t worry either since you can purchase the game on sale through the Ubisoft Store for all platforms (depending on the game) and not just PC. The sale ends on May 19, so be sure to hurry and save while you can. Which titles are you looking to grab?