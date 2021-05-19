Jennifer Jason Leigh talks legacy of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ which of the film’s songs makes her feel ‘exposed’

Carole Lombard, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Michael Ritchie, Smile. I’ve written here before about my fondness for director Michael Ritchie, particularly his streak in the 1970s when he made one great movie after another about the dark side of the American competitive spirit. Most of his best films – Downhill Racer (1969), The Candidate (1972), The Bad News Bears (1976) – are wry meditations on what it really means to win (and lose) in a culture where winning is valued above all else; one of the most memorable moments in all of his work comes at the conclusion of The Candidate, when Robert Redford’s senatorial candidate wins his election but loses his soul and blankly asks, “What do we do now?” Three years after that masterpiece, Ritchie made the equally fine Smile, a hilarious and poignant satire that makes its Blu-ray debut on the Fun City label. A movie that smoothly veers back and forth between generous empathy and ruthless cynicism, Smile follows a group of teen beauty contestants (among them Melanie Griffith, Annette O’Toole, and Colleen Camp) as they compete for the approval of judges led by car salesman Big Bob Freelander (Bruce Dern in one of his greatest performances). Ritchie and screenwriter Jerry Belson deftly juggle dozens of characters and subplots, following the contestants, judges, townspeople, and production crew behind the pageant; the tapestry that results is a layered examination of competition from an astonishing array of perspectives. Ultimately Smile is, like The Bad News Bears, one of Ritchie’s great movies about winning by losing; his winners tend to be broken men and women by the time they’ve achieved their goals, while his losers maintain their dignity and sense of purpose. Smile is not only a beautifully written, directed, and acted movie but an impeccably photographed one by the great Conrad Hall, and Fun City’s new 2K scan represents the best home video presentation the film has ever gotten. Throw in a lively commentary track by actor Pat Healy and curator Jim Healy, a delightful new interview with Dern, and liner notes by film historian Mike McPadden, and you’ve got an essential package for any self-respecting aficionado of the New Hollywood.