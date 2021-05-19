Jason Blum At ‘The Big Screen Is Back’: “The Theatrical Moviegoing Experience Matters” Amid Industry’s Sea Of Change
While the studios stacked up a number of trailers and clips for their upcoming summer slate at today’s conference The Big Screen is Back sponsored by the MPA, NATO and studios, three-time Oscar nominated producer Jason Blum was one of the few notable pieces of industry talent (outside distribution and marketing execs) mentioning how theatrical is king. Blum closed out the conference which was opened up by Arnold Schwarzenegger. J.J. Abrams even stopped by to highlight a short about NY movie theatre worker Catherine Lawrence.deadline.com