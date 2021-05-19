newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Blum At ‘The Big Screen Is Back’: “The Theatrical Moviegoing Experience Matters” Amid Industry’s Sea Of Change

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 7 hours ago

While the studios stacked up a number of trailers and clips for their upcoming summer slate at today’s conference The Big Screen is Back sponsored by the MPA, NATO and studios, three-time Oscar nominated producer Jason Blum was one of the few notable pieces of industry talent (outside distribution and marketing execs) mentioning how theatrical is king. Blum closed out the conference which was opened up by Arnold Schwarzenegger. J.J. Abrams even stopped by to highlight a short about NY movie theatre worker Catherine Lawrence.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Producer Jason Blum#Movie Studios#Movie Producers#Upcoming Movies#Oscar Movies#Mpa#Nato#Mgm#Universal#Warnermedia#Dolby Atmos#Production#Theatre#Industry Talent#Marketing Execs#Sound#King#Three Time Oscar#Clips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesDeadline

Jason Blum Announces Return of Blumfest This October

Following the success of the Inaugural Blumfest in 2020, producer Jason Blum has announced the second Blumfest will return this October. In a video featuring the mega-producer in full Star Wars attire in honor of “May the 4th Be With You”, Blum delivered the news that is sure to excite fans of all things Blumhouse. Like last year’s event, the event will be entirely virtual.
Moviesimdb.com

Hollywood Studios Will Preview 2021 Movie Titles At ‘Big Screen Is Back’ Event

Movie theaters are slowly awakening from their pandemic-induced slumber. Just last month, “Godzilla vs. Kong” opened to $31 million in 3,000 reduced capacity theaters and has grossed $93 million so far while it was also available on HBO Max for the entire month of April. The no. 1 market in the nation, Southern California, will be entirely at 50% capacity by next week and at 100% capacity by June 15. New York City plans on reopening theaters to full capacity on July 1.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Big Screen Is Back’: Studios, Theatre Owners & MPA Launch Showcase Celebrating Moviegoing As Pandemic Eases

The National Association of Theatre Owners, the Motion Picture Association, studios and industry figures are teaming for The Big Screen Is Back, a conference to be held on Wednesday, May 19 at the AMC Century City 15 in Century City, CA which will rally the comeback of exhibition as it reopens from the pandemic and present studios and distributors’ upcoming theatrical slates.
MoviesObserver

Cinemark’s New Deal With Studios Is Another Sea Change for Movie Theaters

In February, we wrote about how Universal, Warner Bros. and Paramount had all upended the traditional 60-90 day exclusive theatrical window in their own ways. Today, the rest of Hollywood has officially followed suit, changing the future of the standard movie industry in the process. Cinemark, the nation’s second-largest movie...
MoviesVanity Fair

Jason Statham Makes a Case for Moviegoing in Wrath of Man

These are strange times indeed, when I feel compelled to disclose that I saw Guy Ritchie’s new film Wrath of Man (in theaters May 7) on an actual big screen. That’s the only way anyone can see the movie for the foreseeable future. But for a year now, critics have had almost all viewing relegated to at-home viewing via fuzzy links—so Wrath of Man playing loud and looming at a Manhattan screening room perhaps made the film feel a bit more significant than it actually is.
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

Daniel Craig: Films will be diminished without big screen experience

Daniel Craig has said films will be “diminished” if they stop being shown in cinemas. The future of the big screen experience has been thrown into question with the rise of streaming services and a year away from cinema releases because of the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros has announced its...
Moviestheplaylist.net

JJ Abrams Isn’t Directing A DC Superhero Film Because He Wants His Next Project To Be An “Original Idea”

When it was announced that JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot production company would have their fingers in a variety of DC superhero projects at WarnerMedia, people just assumed it would end up with the filmmaker taking the reins of one of the films or TV series himself and assume the directorial role. However, even though we’ve seen a number of the projects be announced, including a new “Superman” film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Abrams has been listed as a producer only, not a director. And according to the filmmaker, that’s because he’s not interested in directing established IP right now.
MoviesComicBook

Hollywood Hosting "Big Screen Is Back" Preview for Summer Blockbusters This Month

With 63% of movie theaters open again in the United States, the National Association of Theater Owners, the Motion Picture Association, and several studios and industry figures are preparing a huge “The Big Screen Is Back" event. This initiative was first teased during the Academy Awards with a promo starring Matthew McConaughey but now an actual conference with clips will take place. Deadline brings word that studio heads and executives from studios including Warner Bros, Paramount, Sony, Disney, Universal, United Artists, NEON, IFC, A24, Focus, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Classics, will all be present. It will take place May 19 at the AMC Century City 15 in Century City.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Lindsey Beer To Direct’ New ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie At Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: Pet Sematary, Stephen King’s self-proclaimed scariest property ever, next installment in the franchise has gained momentum as it looks like it has found its director. Sources tell Deadline, Lindsey Beer has signed on to direct Paramount Players’ follow-up adaptation of the successful 2019 horror pic based on Stephen King’s best-seller. Beer has become one of busiest screenwriters and this will mark her directing debut. The classic 1989 adaptation made history with Mary Lambert directing the pic and its 1992 follow-up and it was important to studio execs to go back to the films roots and have a female filmmaker at the helm. Beer has wanted to jump into the directing the chair and saw this as a perfect opportunity. Beer also wrote the latest script based off a draft by Jeff Buhler.
Moviescolumbusunderground.com

Big Movies for Screens Big and Small

Remember all those trailers from the Before Times? So many movies, just aging and collecting dust. Well, now is the time! Angelina Jolie’s big fiery adventure, Amy Adams’ Hitchcockian nightmare, Chris Rock’s horror flick and tons and tons more, all available this week. How are they?. The Woman in the...
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His 300 Sequel That Became a 'Beautiful' Gay 'Love Story'

Oh, what the next installment in the 300 series could have been. Zack Snyder (who co-wrote and directed 2006's 300, as well as co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire) claimed in a recent interview on with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast that Warner Bros. tasked him with writing the script to "what was essentially going to be the final chapter in 300."
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His Third ‘300’ Movie, an Alexander the Great Romance

“300” was the first movie Zack Snyder made at Warner Bros., and it marked the start of a partnership that lasted 15 years between the filmmaker and the studio. Adapted from Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, “300” grossed $456 million worldwide and started a franchise that continued in 2014 with the Snyder co-penned “300: Rise of an Empire.” The sequel underperformed with $337 million worldwide. However, Snyder revealed to The Playlist that Warner Bros. was interested in continuing the “300” franchise to the point that he wrote a script for the third entry during the pandemic.
MoviesNo Film School

Listen to James Cameron and Steven Spielberg Talk About Their Favorite Moments in Sci-Fi

Turns out these two legends have a lot in common. There's a short, underseen program called James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction, which aired on AMC and was not appreciated by enough people. Within the show, Cameron and Spielberg sat down and talked about all things science fiction. They revealed influences and childhood traumas, the stuff that made them the filmmakers they are today.