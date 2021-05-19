Jason Blum At ‘The Big Screen Is Back’: “The Theatrical Moviegoing Experience Matters” Amid Industry’s Sea Of Change

EXCLUSIVE: Pet Sematary, Stephen King’s self-proclaimed scariest property ever, next installment in the franchise has gained momentum as it looks like it has found its director. Sources tell Deadline, Lindsey Beer has signed on to direct Paramount Players’ follow-up adaptation of the successful 2019 horror pic based on Stephen King’s best-seller. Beer has become one of busiest screenwriters and this will mark her directing debut. The classic 1989 adaptation made history with Mary Lambert directing the pic and its 1992 follow-up and it was important to studio execs to go back to the films roots and have a female filmmaker at the helm. Beer has wanted to jump into the directing the chair and saw this as a perfect opportunity. Beer also wrote the latest script based off a draft by Jeff Buhler.