Inside Pink's Marriage To Carey Hart

If there's one celebrity who's always kept it real with her fans — especially when it comes to her relationship and family life — it's most definitely Pink. The 20-time Grammy nominated artist and three-time winner, (via Grammy), born Alecia Beth Moore, has been an open book ever since she burst onto the music scene in 2000 with her critically acclaimed debut studio album, "Can't Take Me Home." And over the last two decades, she's proved time and time again that her music appeals to people from all walks of life.