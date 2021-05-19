newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Listing of the Day: 1028 N. Livingston Street

By ARLnow.com Sponsor
arlnow.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen: Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m. Walk to Westover Village, the bike path and parks from this renovated, expanded all brick colonial on a lush private lot in the Ashlawn, Swanson, Yorktown school zone. The all brick addition features vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desk, a...

www.arlnow.com
Real Estatearlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 6320 Washington Blvd

This is an incredible Arlington location for this exquisite home with a resort-style heated pool, hot tub, stone fire pit, and private, lush backyard oasis on a 1/3 of an acre lot. Inside, find over 6,000 finished square feet of luxury living! The gourmet, eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, a...
Texas BusinessHerald Democrat

FEATURED HOME: Country home feel with city convenience

The charming custom home at 105 Golden Road southeast of Sherman combines the beauty of the country with the amenities of the big city. It has four bedrooms, four baths, and 2,911 square feet of space that has been impeccably updated. “It’s convenient to the Metroplex and to Sherman, yet...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4620 21ST Street N

Rarely available four and a half level end unit townhouse at Glebe Commons with oversized attached two car garage. Lives like a detached home. This home has it all. Oversized two level living room with fireplace. Living room opens to a private walled patio -- perfect for entertaining or urban gardening. Full sized dining room off kitchen and overlooking living room. Nicely renovated open kitchen with eating area and family room/den, half bath and juliette balcony. Three good sized bedrooms on upper level. Two walk-in closets in master bedroom. Two updated bathrooms on upper level. LOADS of storage in home and in garage. Large community green space in townhouse development. Easy access to public transportation, parks, grocery, gas, dining and The Pie Life!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 N Illinois Street

INSPIRATIONAL ON ILLINOIS--Rare find+GGBrilliantly renovated top to bottom, 5 bed/5 bath, two-years young North Arlington brick-and-block home with large backyard and gorgeous sunset views from west-facing dining room and kitchen. Convenient commuting with plenty of additional home-office, virtual-learning and future entertaining space! Open floorplan with generous rooms and bonus lower-level living suite w/private entrance, kitchenette and full bath! Desirable 5th bedroom/office and full bath on main level. Entire home completely rebuilt and designed for today+GGs relaxed living style. Open kitchen/dining w quartz counters and plenty of cabinet space. Upper level w/spacious owner+GGs suite, two additional large bedroom suites. Central vacuum, central alarm, central air purifier, humidifier, tankless hot water heater, and WiFi booster. Complete renovation included new HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Elegant stone patio and room to build deck or screened porch. Yard is quiet, flat, partially fenced and low-maintenance+GGbonus play/tree-house and storage shed!Enjoy close-by shops, eateries, new drive-through Starbucks, parks, schools, Westover Farmers Market, walking and bike trails. Commuter+GGs dream with public transportation to DC, Tysons and Alexandria. Only blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Major arteries+GGLee Hwy, George Mason Drive, I-66. School tier+GGYorktown, Swanson, Nottingham.
Virginia Businessarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2200 N Westmoreland Street , #214

Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo with patio in the WestLee! Gourmet kitchen with extra large center island and granite countertops. Beautiful tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances adorn the spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space. Pantry cabinet has roll out shelves. Access the patio from both bedrooms and the living room. Beautiful hardwood floors. Frameless shower doors in primary bathroom. Large walk in closets. Primary bedroom closet features a California Closet system. New stacked washer/dryer. Half mile to EFC Metro. Super close to numerous restaurants, shops, Falls Church City Farmers Market and more!
Real Estatemove2milwaukee.com

Just Listed! 2015 E Beverly Street, Shorewood WI

Historic Frank Lloyd Wright Home in beautiful Shorewood location. Open and Bright Ranch or condo alternative. High level of quality, charm, detail and design. 2 bedroom plus bonus room/den/office. Large Living room & formal dining room with built ins, hardwood floors & natural fireplace. Frank Lloyd Wright conceived American System designed home with Architect Russell Barr Williamson a nice plus. Enclosed patio in back great for entertaining! Basement open with higher ceilings & recroom area. Private back yard & 2 car detached garage. New roof and mechanics floor. Great walk score, 2 blocks from Oakland & New Metro Market and local restaurants.
Real Estatetysonsreporter.com

Listing of the Day: 1650 Silver Hill Drive #1703

Want to love where you live? Make the move to condo owner this weekend! Visit our open house to see this brand-new, never-lived-in 17th floor unit with the most incredible views. This light and bright 1 BD plus den/1.5 BA 894-square-foot home offers high-end finishes in an open-concept layout that...
Illinois Businessevanstonnow.com

Church Street Plaza listed for sale

The owners of the Church Street Plaza development in downtown Evanston have listed it for sale. The listing from CBRE indicates the owners are seeking a quick sale of the property, with initial bids due by May 27. With the recent closure of the Century Theatres, the plaza is just...
Virginia Businessarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1220 N Fillmore Street , #506

Located in the Heart of Clarendon! Fabulous 5th Floor Condo in Station Square! Bright & Spacious One Bedroom Plus Den with One and a Half Bathrooms! Absolutely Turn Key. Freshly Painted Throughout. Recessed Lighting. Wood Floors. New Carpet. Open Kitchen is Great for Cooking and Entertaining. Separate Dining Area. Sun Soaked Living Room Walks Out to Private Patio Style Outdoor Space - Not Your Typical Condo Balcony! Primary Bedroom has En Suite Full Bathroom and Walk In Closet. Large Den with Wood Floors is a Fantastic Work From Home Space or Second Bedroom. Do Not Miss this Opportunity! Garage Parking Space Conveys. Station Square is a Premier Condominium in Clarendon with Amenities including Resort Style Outdoor Pool, Party Room, Onsite Management and more. Metro, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Starbucks, South Block, Restaurants, Bars and More . . . Just Steps from Your New Front Door!
Virginia Businessarlingtonrealtyinc.com

19 N Trenton Street

Come see what everyone is talking about -- Madison Homes' new Trenton Square at Ballston townhome community located in North Arlington! These 19 stylish and spacious townhomes have 4 expertly crafted levels that include: 2-car garages, entry-level study or optional bedroom suite, designer kitchen with a beautiful array of quartz surfaces and cabinetry to select from, and included off-kitchen deck, open dining and living space with abundant natural light, loft level with living space, third bedroom suite and spacious rooftop terrace for outdoor living and available wet bar, customizable smart home packages also available. You will feel right at home in these luxury units with custom finish packages to choose from. You're also in close proximity to the Ballston Quarter's shopping and dining, and the Ballston Metro Station. Trenton Square is ideal for commuting close to Rt. 50, I-66, I-395, Metro and Reagan Washington National Airport. Enjoy what the trendy Ballston neighborhood has to offer! Sales office hours: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday Saturday 11am-4pm. Please visit our website WWW.TRENTONSQUARE.COM to schdule your tour.
Real Estatejanefischer.com

203 N Lindon Street

SIMPLISTIC SMALL TOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! Quaint ranch home with a carport, deck, and large rear yard including a storage shed with alley access along the north side of the property. Easy main floor living with three bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen with appliances to stay and living room with large picture window. Hardwood floors are two of the bedrooms. Lower level is partially finished with a built in bar and plenty of space for a family room, man cave, or play room. Side room off the finished area great for storage or workshop space. Located in Worth County with the WCDA post secondary scholarships available for graduating seniors. Affordability only knocks once, don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this HOME.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

301 N Beauregard Street , #514

Great Commuter's Location! * Move-In Ready * Adorable updated 2 level condo *Lots of natural light*Condo Building features * 24 hour front desk service * large outdoor pool * grilling areas * basketball and tennis courts * gym * party room and laundry rooms* Walking distance to Plaza at Landmark which includes Giant, Marshalls, Total Wine and more. Many more shops and eateries are in walking distance. Three Metro stops across the street.
Virginia Businessarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1430 Potomac Street N

Home Sweet Home!!! Seeking buyer for this beautiful end of unit home. This home feature 3bedrooms and 3 full baths. The master bedroom has an en suite full bathroom. The first floor has an open floor plan with a lovely kitchen that has stainless steel appliances. With spring and summer approaching, you have a choice to sit on your front porch or the nice backyard that's perfect for warm weather. The basement is finished with a rear entrance. Make this house your home;)
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3534 N Somerset Street

Private Resort Living in the heart of Arlington. Over 10,000+/- Luxury living + Swimming Pool. This gorgeous 6 bed, 8 bath French style home with a 2 car garage located in the Berkshire Oakwood neighborhood in Arlington. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors that lead to a formal dining room, light-filled family room with a fireplace, and a high end gourmet kitchen with attached breakfast area and top of the line Miele Appliances(Steam Oven, Built-In Coffee Maker). There are two stairways that lead to the upper level and lower level. Making your way to the lower level, you are blown away by the array of entertainment opportunities. There is an au pair suite, theatre room, Custom Built wine cellar, fitness/rec room, and second living room with a fireplace. The upper level includes 4 bedrooms, each with a private full bath and walk-in closet, and the owner+GGs suite with a spa-like bathroom that features two beautiful, separate marble sinks, a soaking tub, and spacious shower. There is an additional loft area with a full bath and open space that can be used for a multitude of purposes. What truly makes this house stand out is the outdoor area which includes a huge deck, pool with a connected hot tub, play/grass area, and built in grill. Ideal for entertaining and makes for a very enjoyable summer!
Virginia Businessarlingtonrealtyinc.com

432 N Nelson Street

Only 1/2 mile from METRO to PARADISE at HOME!Fabulous lush landscaping with enormous fragrant flowers welcome you to 432 North Nelson Street in the desirable and friendly Ashton Heights neighborhood. As you enter this center hall Colonial, you are wowed by the beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding.The spacious living room, its fireplace with its marble surround and unique art deco sconces introduce you to this upscale quality home. The sophistication continues as you go through the double doors to the adjoining room flooded with light. The architecturally designed cathedral ceiling and built in shelves make this a perfect, yet still cozy retreat for an office, music room, library or guest room.Adjoining the separate dining room is the efficient high line kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a Sub Zero refrigerator, Decor gas cooktop, 2 wall ovens, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, granite countertops with tile backsplash and designer cabinets.Upstairs, you find 3 bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms.The Master closet has been customized with removable drawers, pant hangars, etc. The ensuite bathroom has a massaging shower and frosted door. The hall bath has a tub shower and plentiful cabinetry.Both bathrooms have artistic sinks, glass doors and heated floors.Besides a large family room/playroom/gym in the finished basement, you will find the laundry, storage and the extra freezer which conveys. BUT THERE IS MORE! Exit the rear of this home and step into your own private heated POOL with tiered decks and fabulous landscaping in the fenced yard. You also have a detached one car garage and storage shed.All this, only 1/2 mile to the Virginia Square Metro, close to gyms, trails, parks, restaurants, entertainment and shopping in Clarendon and Ballston Quarter!YOU CAN LIVE IN PARADISE EVERY DAY!!
Rye, NYryerecord.com

331 Grace Church Street, Rye: The Weekend’s Featured Listing

Enjoy the ease of one floor living in this sunlit, beautifully fluid home oriented around a private backyard oasis and entertainer’s terrace. One acre of pure serenity with a laidback California-cool vibe and space to expand if desired this is a rare offering with enormous potential! Nestled atop a landscaped, tree-lined rise with circular driveway, this idyllic ranch is close to town and train, and on a favorite walking loop past the glistening waters of Kirby Mill Pond. Inside, walls of new windows welcome views and abundant natural light from the spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, to the sunny chef’s kitchen with center island, wet-bar, Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, and doors to the patio. The family room boasts a dramatic beamed architectural ceiling and fireplace, leading to mudroom with side yard access, office and door to the garage. Four bright bedrooms one a flexible playroom opening to the patio, and master with ensuite. Endless possibilities!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2743 N Calvert Street

Whether you're looking for a quiet urban estate or an entertainer's dream, this home has it all. Significantly updated 3 story Grand Victorian home located in historic Charles Village. The rich exterior colors of this house and the neighborhood's "Painted Ladies" welcome you home and are sure to wow your guests. The front yard has tasteful and easy to maintain gardens. The large porch and impressive portico leads to the secure vestibule entrance of this elegantly maintained property. Soaring 10' ceilings on the main level give a stately feel to the formal dining and living rooms. The Inlayed hardwood floors and hand crafted millwork on the main staircase, fireplace mantle, and doors add to the main level's grandeur. The main level also boasts a luxurious powder room, massive walk-in butler's pantry with wet bar, under cabinet lighting & lots of storage. A brand new eat-in kitchen features a center island, dishwasher, gas range, under cabinet lighting, bamboo lined soft close cabinetry, crown molding, and a back staircase for waking up and going straight to breakfast. The deck off the kitchen overlooks a large private back yard with shade trees, tall fence, and a hot tub. The second story is equally impressive with three large bedrooms, built-ins galore, stain glass transom windows in the front, full bath with shower and clawfoot tub, and a second deck/balcony off the rear bedroom. The hallway at the landing is large enough for a sitting area. The third floor, as beautiful as the second, also features three large bedrooms and a full bath with a large walk-in shower for that spa-like experience. All floors have high ceilings, hardwood floors, millwork, high windows facing east and west, and transoms over many doorways letting natural daylight pour through the house. The lower level, running the entire width and length of the house, has a laundry room with folding station, storage, & wet bar, a front "coal room" which would make a perfect wine cellar, a powder room, a walk out to the back yard, and over 1000 square feet of clean unfinished space for your future living areas. The neighborhood has a high walkability score, and is within blocks of Johns Hopkins University, The Baltimore Museum of Art, Union Memorial Hospital, Wyman Park Dell, dining, shopping, grocery, and the infamous 33rd street Farmer's Market. Recent appraisal in hand is higher than list price for the buyer's immediate equity. Appraisal is clean and shows the property is good condition with no required repairs. Roof was recoated within the last year, and much of the house has been substantially renovated or improved. Seller is offering a 1 year home warranty for an acceptable offer.
Real EstatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Golden Log Cabin Featured in Sunset Magazine For Sale

This Golden home is the epitome of outdoor entertainment. The log home dubbed the "Crows Nest" has plenty of space for whatever occasion you may want to celebrate. Over 1,600 square feet of decking and two gazebos encompass the home. This four-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a total of 3,284 square...
Florida Businesstheoldhouselife.com

Cute interior! 1920’s Florida bungalow. $149,900

Southern Living called this town one of America’s “Best Small Towns”. Pretty floors in this bungalow! This home was built in 1910. It is located in Deland, Florida. The home features a covered front porch, original hardwood floors, built-ins and bead board walls in the dining room. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and picture rails. The home has new AC and new plumbing. The home is situated just blocks from Stetson University and downtown Deland. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 858 square feet. $149,900.
Real Estatepleasantviewrealty.com

1931 N 11th Street Sheboygan WI

Vacant City Lot in an Established Northside Neighborhood. The dimensions of this generally flat lot are 180′ x 40′; 7,200sq ft or 0.16 acres. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Matt@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-5450 OR Nikki@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-980-4495. Note: lot size per...