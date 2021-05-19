Listing of the Day: 1028 N. Livingston Street

Whether you're looking for a quiet urban estate or an entertainer's dream, this home has it all. Significantly updated 3 story Grand Victorian home located in historic Charles Village. The rich exterior colors of this house and the neighborhood's "Painted Ladies" welcome you home and are sure to wow your guests. The front yard has tasteful and easy to maintain gardens. The large porch and impressive portico leads to the secure vestibule entrance of this elegantly maintained property. Soaring 10' ceilings on the main level give a stately feel to the formal dining and living rooms. The Inlayed hardwood floors and hand crafted millwork on the main staircase, fireplace mantle, and doors add to the main level's grandeur. The main level also boasts a luxurious powder room, massive walk-in butler's pantry with wet bar, under cabinet lighting & lots of storage. A brand new eat-in kitchen features a center island, dishwasher, gas range, under cabinet lighting, bamboo lined soft close cabinetry, crown molding, and a back staircase for waking up and going straight to breakfast. The deck off the kitchen overlooks a large private back yard with shade trees, tall fence, and a hot tub. The second story is equally impressive with three large bedrooms, built-ins galore, stain glass transom windows in the front, full bath with shower and clawfoot tub, and a second deck/balcony off the rear bedroom. The hallway at the landing is large enough for a sitting area. The third floor, as beautiful as the second, also features three large bedrooms and a full bath with a large walk-in shower for that spa-like experience. All floors have high ceilings, hardwood floors, millwork, high windows facing east and west, and transoms over many doorways letting natural daylight pour through the house. The lower level, running the entire width and length of the house, has a laundry room with folding station, storage, & wet bar, a front "coal room" which would make a perfect wine cellar, a powder room, a walk out to the back yard, and over 1000 square feet of clean unfinished space for your future living areas. The neighborhood has a high walkability score, and is within blocks of Johns Hopkins University, The Baltimore Museum of Art, Union Memorial Hospital, Wyman Park Dell, dining, shopping, grocery, and the infamous 33rd street Farmer's Market. Recent appraisal in hand is higher than list price for the buyer's immediate equity. Appraisal is clean and shows the property is good condition with no required repairs. Roof was recoated within the last year, and much of the house has been substantially renovated or improved. Seller is offering a 1 year home warranty for an acceptable offer.