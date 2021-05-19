Former model describes 2 alleged rapes by Danny Masterson, says Church of Scientology protected him

A former model who dated Danny Masterson for years gave emotional testimony Wednesday about two alleged rapes by the actor and said the Church of Scientology warned her not to go to police.

Christina Bixler, who has publicly identified herself as one of Masterson’s accusers, said the rapes took place around November and December of 2001, when she was living with the “That ’70s Show” star at his Hollywood Hills home.

“I was sleeping. I woke up and he was having sex with me,” she said in often-tearful testimony at the probable cause hearing that will determine whether Masterson proceeds to trial in Los Angeles on charges he raped three women on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003.

Bixler said she tried to push the actor away and made it clear she didn’t consent to the intimate contact, but Masterson responded by pinning her down with “all of his weight.”

“I did something I knew would make him angry and was likely to get him off of me. I pulled his hair,” she said. “He has these rules. He would say, ‘No touch hair rule,’ and ‘No touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair.”

Masterson, who has pleaded not guilty in the case and claims the sex was consensual, responded by striking Bixler in the face, she said.

“He didn’t punch me. It was like, across the face,” she testified. “He hit me. I got angry, and I was telling him to get off of me, and I was screaming.”

She said Masterson finally relented, stood up, spit on her and called her “white trash.”

About a month later, according to Bixler, she drank one or two glasses of wine during a restaurant meal with Masterson and completely blacked out.

When she woke up the next morning, she felt intense pain in her rectum and noticed she was bleeding, she testified.

Bixler said she was “really confused” and asked Masterson what happened.

“I said I didn’t have any memory and asked him if I fell. I told him, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong. My bottom is injured.’ He laughed at me, and he said he had sex with me there. I asked him if I was unconscious, and he said yes. I said, ‘The whole time?’ And he said yes,” she testified.

Bixler, who met and started dating Masterson in 1996 when she was 18, said the actor recruited her into the Church of Scientology.

She said her involvement with the controversial church “disconnected” her from her parents, family and “all friends that were not Scientologists,” so she decided to report what had happened to church officials.

“I wanted him to understand that the way he was with me was not right. I knew it, deep down. I just wanted him to get help,” Bixler testified, breaking down crying.

She asked to file a Scientology “Knowledge Report” to be placed in his file, but the first church official she spoke with wanted to “help” her write a less-serious “Things That Shouldn’t Be” report, she said.

“I said to her, ‘He raped me.’ And she said, ‘You don’t rape someone you’re in a relationship with.’ She said to me, ‘Don’t say that word again,’” Bixler testified.

The church ethics officer allegedly told Bixler she was to blame for whatever happened.

“The plan was that I was to do an ethics program because I did something to ‘pull in’ (what happened). I did something to deserve what he did to me, or would do to me. She said, ‘You did something to pull it in,’” Bixler testified.

“She showed me things, policies, things in ethics books about high crimes in Scientology. One of them is reporting another Scientologist to law enforcement. It’s a high crime that would get me declared a ‘suppressive person,’ ” she said.

Bixler said the threat of being declared “suppressive” left her in state of “terror.”

“The policy in Scientology [for suppressive people] is that you’re able to lie to them, trick them, ultimately destroy the person,” she said. “I understood that I was not to tell anyone else.”

She said a chaplain at the celebrity center also gave her the same response.

“He explained to me clearly that Mr. Masterson was doing these things because I was ‘out exchange’ with him,” she said, prompting a question from the judge as to what “out exchange” means in Scientology.

“He provides a roof over my head and he supports me, and my exchange would be when he wants to have sex, I give it to him,” she responded.

Masterson, 45, rested his chin on his fist and listened intently as Bixler described her reception at the church.

He has called the women’s rape allegations “outrageous” and is out on bail during prosecution of the criminal case.

His defense lawyer Thomas Mesereau tried to get the charges dismissed, citing the statute of limitations and claims the prosecution has shown “anti-religious bias.”

During cross-examination Wednesday, Mesereau suggested Bixler first reported a rape by Masterson to police in Austin, Texas, in 2016 because actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist, said over Twitter that such a report would be a prerequisite to appearing on her TV show, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

“No,” Bixler responded vehemently. “I never wanted to be on her show.”

Mesereau also played a clip of one of her law enforcement interviews in which she described the alleged November 2001 attack as Masterson “trying” to have sex with her.

“He was trying to have sex with me. He was inside me,” she testified. “If he’s trying to have sex with me, I guess (I meant he didn’t get) to completion. I’m sorry if I’m not speaking correctly.”

The first witness called for the preliminary hearing was a woman who said she felt drugged by a drink Masterson fed her at his home and then woke up to find him raping her vaginally and anally in 2003.

That woman, also a Scientologist at the time of the alleged assault, said church officials discouraged her from going to police, as well.

Both she and Bixler are plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit filed in 2019 claiming Masterson sexually assaulted them and then conspired with the Church of Scientology to cover up the abuse and “systematically stalk” and harass them.

A judge ruled in December that Bixler and two other plaintiffs signed arbitration agreements with the Church of Scientology when they were members, so the court was obligated to divert the case to church-selected arbitrators.