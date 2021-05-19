Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.18.21

Usually, I try to keep a theme around these editions of “The VHS Memoirs,” a series designed to review some of the classic events that were either originally viewed or released on VCR format. Ironically, I still have a VHS recording of the original broadcast, a tape that had “The Three Stooges” crossed out with the Summer Slam 1994 label on it instead. I’d like to take this time, some 27 years later, to thank my dad for sacrificing the antics of the legendary trio so that young Jim would have a copy of the WWF pay-per-view. However, I should mention that I bought him the entire Three Stooges Anthology on DVD about a decade ago so I’d say it was a fair deal. As mentioned, I try to keep a theme to these editions, such as around the anniversary of an event since it provides a more natural opportunity to review a show, but with the majority of the content on Peacock still as random as WCW booking in 2000, I decided to select Summer Slam 1994 based on the classic Bret/Owen cage match and the Diesel/Razor Ramon IC title bout. As we know, this was also the event that had the infamous fake Undertaker appearance by Brian Lee, who went on to appear for ECW and return to the WWF in the late-90s, but more on that later.