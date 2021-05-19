newsbreak-logo
Walla Walla man knocked unconscious by football-sized rock at Palouse Falls

KREM2
 8 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Walla Walla was rescued and flown to a local hospital on Tuesday after he was knocked unconscious by a football-sized rock at Palouse Falls State Park in Eastern Washington. The man and his wife went on a hike at Palouse Falls on...

