Knoxville Police Department officers arrest a man wanted for multiple counts of attempted first degree murder. Police responding to the 200 block of Avenue B in an attempt to find wanted fugitive 19 year-old Joe McCaleb who was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident. McCaleb was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder from a shooting that occurred in February 2021 on Cityview Avenue. McCaleb has been booked for the outstanding warrants.