Queen Elizabeth II said to be devastated by death of her new puppy

By Joan Morris
East Bay Times
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFergus, one of two dorgi puppies gifted to Queen Elizabeth II to help her cope with Prince Philip’s illness and his later death, died this weekend of a suspected congenital heart defect. The puppy was just 5 months old. Fergus and his littermate, Muick, were gifts from the queen’s son,...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
World
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Shared Throwback Images of Her Teenage Self During Latest Virtual Appearance

Queen Elizabeth is taking a trip down memory lane—and she’s even giving fans a peek at her teenage years. Last week, the 95-year-old participated in a video chat with the Royal Life Saving Society, the U.K.'s leading provider of water safety and drowning prevention education. During the conversation, Her Majesty—who has been patron of the organization since 1952—spoke to the society's lifesavers and researchers.
Celebritiesdequeenbee.com

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter reveals how 'ordinary' the royal family really is

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter has revealed the some of the secrets surrounding royal protocol. Victoria Pryor – who is the Queen mother’s great-niece, and the daughter of Margaret Rhodes – spoke about the dos and don’ts when staying with royal family during a new documentary titled ‘The Queen and her Cousins’, which aired on ITV on Monday (05.10.21).
ElectionsPosted by
Newsweek

Queen Elizabeth II Voter ID Announcement Explained As Monarch Makes Speech

Queen Elizabeth II told Britain's parliament of plans for voter ID cards Tuesday—but U.S. conservatives appeared to have gotten the wrong impression, U.K. commentators said. The queen, 95, traditionally gives a speech at the State Opening of Parliament, which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year, and sets out the government's agenda. This year's was her first major public event since Prince Philip's death.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Prince Philip once summed up their marriage to Queen Elizabeth II in 1 word

Britain’s Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years before the prince died at the age of 99 in April 2021. The couple married in 1947, shortly after the end of World War II, and they remained a unit, representing the royal family and raising four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Queen ElizabethKXLY

Queen Elizabeth remembers swimming award

Queen Elizabeth received a Junior Respiration Award from the Royal Life Saving Society when she was just 14. The 95-year-old British monarch used to attend swimming lessons with her sister Princess Margaret at the Bath Club in Mayfair, London, and it was at that venue where she earned the accolade back in 1941.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Paul McCartney on Queen Elizabeth: “She’s very down to Earth”

In a CBS News special about Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Paul McCartney, who has met the monarch multiple times, says he would describe her as “down to Earth.”. “I think the thing about the Queen is that she’s – she’s royal, so you look up to her cause she’s royal. But she’s very down to Earth,” the singer-songwriter told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.
Drinksromper.com

Queen Elizabeth Has Given Her Royal Approval For A New Line Of Beer

Listen, I know the booze market has really been saturated with celebrities. George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila, Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin... but this one is different. Queen Elizabeth has launched a beer and before I tell you more please let the image of Her Majesty kicking back and cracking open a cold one bring you the same level of joy it is currently bringing to me.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Paul McCartney recalls prize-winning school essay on Queen Elizabeth

Sir Paul McCartney won a school essay contest ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation when he was 10 years old. He describes the prize-winning paper to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. “The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special” airs Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Philip’s Cause of Death Revealed by Queen Elizabeth II’s Physician

Nearly one month after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of Prince Philip, his cause of death has been revealed. According to The Telegraph, which reportedly obtained the late royal’s death certificate, the Duke of Edinburgh simply died of “old age.” Sir Huw Thomas, head of the royal medical household and physician to Queen Elizabeth II, signed off on the certificate.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Philip died of ‘old age’: Royal’s death certificate suggests no single disease was to blame when he passed away peacefully at Windsor aged 99 last month

The Duke of Edinburgh died of ‘old age’, his death certificate reveals. Prince Philip died ‘peacefully’ aged 99 last month, Buckingham Palace announced at the time. Yesterday his official death notice was revealed. It states that the cause of death was simply ‘old age’. It was certified by Sir Huw...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles got a chance to show off their green thumbs while planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royals got their hands dirty planting a small oak outside the palace, where the monarch has been living throughout the pandemic, to kick off a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees across the United Kingdom. The “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” campaign is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, or “Tree-bilee” as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a “profoundly symbolic act.” He adds that planting a tree “is a statement of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved.” He also points out that, during her reign, the Queen has planted over 1,500 trees all over the world while visiting on official duties.