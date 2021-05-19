newsbreak-logo
Woman spits on restaurant employee in San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
 7 hours ago

(Mika Baumeister/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) A woman spit on a San Jose restaurant employee after allegedly being asked to wear a face mask, KRON 4 reported.

A Tik Tok video shows the woman standing in front of a protective barrier by the cash register when she decided to lean in and spit before leaving Umai Savory Hot Dogs.

just because the staff politely asked her to put on her mask 🙄🙄 #foryoupage #karen #karengonewild #viral

The video caption said, "just because the staff politely asked her to put on her mask.”

A worker said she was assisting the customer and that several employees witnessed the incident.

