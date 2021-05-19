Woman spits on restaurant employee in San Jose

(Mika Baumeister/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) A woman spit on a San Jose restaurant employee after allegedly being asked to wear a face mask, KRON 4 reported.

A Tik Tok video shows the woman standing in front of a protective barrier by the cash register when she decided to lean in and spit before leaving Umai Savory Hot Dogs.

The video caption said, "just because the staff politely asked her to put on her mask.”

A worker said she was assisting the customer and that several employees witnessed the incident.