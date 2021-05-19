newsbreak-logo
Pair of Ravens' Star Players Choose New Numbers for 2021

By Max DeMara
Heavy.com
 9 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens, like the rest of the NFL, saw a brand new rules proposal and their players are wasting little time making use of it. Now, defenders and wideouts are no longer limited to high jersey numbers, and can make a quick change ahead of the 2021 season. A pair of Baltimore players have taken the league up on this rule and elected to switch their numbers. Wideout Marquise Brown and linebacker Patrick Queen have switched up their numbers ahead of the 2021 season to go with much lower digits.

