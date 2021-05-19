newsbreak-logo
Tevin Coleman Has A “Leg-up” in Jets RB Competition

By Paul A. Esden Jr.
Heavy.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most wide-open positional battles on the New York Jets roster heading into 2021 is at running back. Two years ago it seemed like the Jets were going to ride the Le’Veon Bell train for the foreseeable future, but the wheels fell off sooner than expected. The Jets...

