It almost sounds like the start of one of Jerry Seinfeld's bits: What's the deal with all the no-hitters?. The comedian is famously a fan of the New York Mets, and true to form, the Mets' only no-hitter came with the controversy of a blown call that would have changed the outcome of the game had it been ruled differently (Sorry, Johan Santana). But that could soon change. Jacob deGrom seems due for one, right? Or maybe it's Long Island's own Marcus Stroman.