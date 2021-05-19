WWE News: Preview for Meiko Satomura vs. Kay Lee Ray Rematch, Vignette for Aoife Valkyrie, Ric Flair Dancing Clip

CM Punk has started branching off into the world of horror with his recent acting roles and as part of the promotion for Jakob's Wife he recently sat down for an episode of The Movie Crypt Podcast. At one point the former WWE Champion was asked which moment from his WWE career scared him the most, and he instantly thought back to his World Heavyweight Championship match with Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam in 2009. Punk won the TLC bout to become world champion, but not before Hardy climbed an extra-tall ladder outside the ring and nailed Punk with a Swanton Bomb through a commentary table.