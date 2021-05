Giving your dog their favorite toy brings you both joy—you get rewarded with a happy pup, and at least a few minutes of distraction. But not all toys are created equal, and experts warn that one of the most popular dog toys could pose a significant risk to your dog's health for some alarming reasons. If you've been letting your pooch chew on this canine standby, you should stop immediately. Read on to find out which toy you'll have to confiscate, and for more potential dangers, If Your Dog Is Doing This, It Could Be a Sign of COVID, New Study Says.