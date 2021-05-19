Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

Casting for the lead in a major superhero movie is always an involved process. Usually there’s an extended audition period as the studio and filmmakers search to find the perfect person to fill the role, and then they all have to agree on who’s going to spearhead what they hope will be a successful and lucrative franchise. But when it comes to Superman, the casting process is even more difficult. Not only must the actor filling the role physically look the part, but Superman is arguably the most iconic comics character in history – a bastion for good and hope and humanity. In short, it’s a pretty big cape to fill.