Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBatffleck. So long, RBattz. There’s a new Batman on the prowl, and he’s a cartoon. Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced that it is developing a new animated Batman series, titled Batman: Caped Crusader, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The platforms have green-lit a straight-to-series order for the DC Comics adaptation with an exciting creative team. J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will executive-produce the new series alongside Bruce Timm, creator of the much-lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Nearly 30 years after B:TAS debuted, Batman: Caped Crusader will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” according to the press release. Timm, Reeves, and Abrams say that the series will be “evocative of Batman’s noir roots,” a promise already fulfilled by the noir-ish poster art above.

www.vulture.com
