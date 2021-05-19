Claudio Sgroi to Start Operation of „CST Consulting“

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to gradually resume operations by starting single shift production at three of its manufacturing plants, Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Hardwar in Uttarakhand from May 17, 2021. In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the global business markets across the world. According to a press statement from Hero MotoCorp, the company continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually.