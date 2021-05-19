Claudio Sgroi to Start Operation of „CST Consulting“
Accomplished tobacco veteran Claudio Sgroi announced that he started operations of his own consulting firm, to coincide with his 20th anniversary within the tobacco industry. “This is a significant step in my career,” said Claudio Sgroi, “since through ‘CST Consulting, LLC’, I will be able to share my expertise and my dreams in the tobacco industry.” The company offers consultative services covering the premium tobacco industry from “The-Seed-To-The-Ash” comprising tobacco crops management, fermentation and pre-industry, tobacco supply chain setup and operations,blending, production and quality assurance, international logistics, distribution and fulfillment, design, and marketing and sales strategies.www.cigarjournal.com