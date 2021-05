There were several reasons why we had to wait six years for ALAN JACKSON to release “Where Have You Gone”, which is out Friday, May 14th. He dealt with a lot of family stuff, including the loss of his mom. And when he was finally ready to get going again, the pandemic hit, and he couldn’t get his team into the studio. His late mom is the first voice you hear in his new song, “Where Her Heart Has Always Been (Written for Mama’s Funeral with an Old Recording of Her Reading from the Bible)”.