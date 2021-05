Significant shifts have happened in former The Ranch star Danny Masterson's rape case, and it involves Leah Remini. According to TMZ, Masterson has filed a request for more time to prepare his defense, citing a claim that Remini has been attempting to influence the prosecution against him out of "religious bigotry." Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, which Remini has been an outspoken critic of since she left the controversial religious organization.