Crime & Safety

Afternoon chase involving deputies ends with two men arrested in New Hanover County

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after they led authorities on a chase in New Hanover County Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. near Echo Farms when the car took off into Breezewood Drive. The car drove up in between two apartments, came to a stop, and both men inside ran off. They were arrested shortly after in Echo Farms.

