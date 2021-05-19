newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodmere, NY

Adolescents get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

By Jeff Bessen
Herald Community Newspapers
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTalya Lippman, a freshman at Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls, was one of the first young people who entered the gym at the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach’s Hirt Family Campus in Woodmere last Sunday. Lippman sat demurely on a folding chair, waiting to receive her first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the Covid-19 virus.

www.liherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Woodmere, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#Vaccinations#Adolescents#Older Adults#All My Children#School Children#Medical Students#The Hebrew Academy#Onsite Medical Solutions#Uja#Marion Aaron Gural Jcc#Halb Lower School#Aqueduct Racetrack#Hewlett Woodmere#Fully Vaccinated People#School Aged Children#Clinics#Public School Districts#Jewish Day Schools#15 Year Olds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Educationmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
Governmentwamc.org

NY Will Adopt New CDC Mask Guidance

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on May 19. People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their required vaccine doses...
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Healthhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Governmentinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Government13 WHAM

Curfew for NY outdoor dining lifted; indoor dining curfew lifts May 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Starting Monday, there is no longer a state-mandated midnight curfew for outdoor dining restaurants. Curfews were set by New York State to limit the spread of COVID-19. The curfew for indoor dining lifts May 31. Shamrock Jack's in Irondequoit can keep can keep their patio...
Governmentwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
GovernmentNewsday

Clash in Long Beach over placement of Pride flag

The president of the LGBT Network demanded the resignation of Long Beach officials during a protest on the city’s boardwalk Sunday, saying the city leaders demonstrated anti-gay bias by ordering a food stand to remove a rainbow Pride flag. LGBT Network president David Kilmnick’s call for Police Commissioner Ronald Walsh...
HealthPosted by
WGAU

CVS worker accused of stealing blank COVID-19 vaccination cards

On the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that masks were not required if people are fully vaccinated, a worker at a New York CVS has been charged for taking vaccination cards from his work. Nassau County police said Zachary Honig, 21, took eight COVID-19...
Woodmere, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Woodmere resident brings cheer to Holocaust survivors

In the Five Towns Holocaust survivors, many of whom have been confined to their homes over the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, could be enduring a toll on their mental health. Leora Brandsdorfer, a Woodmere resident and Torah Academy for Girls student, asked her parents for help with...
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Beetle Infestation Found in Some Ash Trees in Huntington

Some Huntington homeowners are contending with an infestation by a species of beetle that is eating its way through many ash trees across the country. The emerald ash borer, native to Asia, turned up in Detroit in 2002 and was discovered on the East End of Long Island in 2019. Cornell Cooperative Services of Nassau County said that the infestation has spread to 13 states and two Canadian provinces, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees.
Governmentwshu.org

C19: Taxes Due!

The extended deadline to submit income taxes is this Monday. Advocates want Governor Cuomo to scrap Nassau County’s police reform plan, the man accused of killing a Yale student’s been arrested, and Cuomo sought to make a controversial change in state law this week.