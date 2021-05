A fifteen-year-old Plano boy is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery. The boy is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old man multiple times in the 900 block of W. South Street in Plano Wednesday. The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say the two knew each other and there wasn't any danger to the public. The boy had fled before police arrived. He turned himself Thursday at the Plano Police Department.