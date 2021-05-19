North Dakota panel picks study topics ahead of next session
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel of North Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday chose study topics that are likely to inspire legislation for the 2023 session. The Republican-led Legislative Management committee, a 17-member panel of lawmakers that oversees business between sessions, chose 50 studies, including school funding, state employee compensation, health care, gambling addiction — and even the shortage of firearms and ammunition in the state.www.nhregister.com