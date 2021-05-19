'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Trailer Shows Brand-New Resort for New Season

"I heard there's a safe place for kids like me." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a streaming series called Sweet Tooth, described as "a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure." Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, it was adapted by filmmaker Jim Mickle, who has been making great under-the-radar indies for years (including Stake Land, We Are What We Are, Cold in July). The is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The new series stars young actor Christian Convery as Gus, the hybrid deer-boy, and the cast features Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte, plus James Brolin as the narrator. We're featuring this mostly because we've been fans of Jim Mickle for many years, he's a very talented storyteller and genre director. This looks crazy good and, yes, quite magical.