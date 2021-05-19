newsbreak-logo
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Trailer Shows Brand-New Resort for New Season

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is about to get even hotter thanks to Too Hot to Handle. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Too Hot to Handle would be returning for Season 2 on June 23. In advance of the premiere, the streaming service shared a teaser that showcases the brand-new resort that the singles will be living in while they strive to win a piece of the show's grand prize.

