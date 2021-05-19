End spam calls and give scammers a taste of their own medicine with Robokiller

A couple of weeks ago, I ordered one of those sauna shirts. I have been working out pretty good in the gym and really trying to get it in, but it's always good to have a little extra to bring on the sweat. So while I was strolling Instagram, I came across this ad that apparently had the ultimate sweat shirt. The ad, of course, took you to a site where the models are drenched in sweat from their heads to their feet.