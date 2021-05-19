newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Podcast: What Bulls fans should watch down the stretch

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bulls lose to the Sixers and at a crucial time in the season, and it seems like a heavy blow to the chance to play playoff basketball. With that in mind, there are still things Bulls fans should be looking for with only seven games left. Will the Bulls play Zach LaVine? How will certain players finish the season who may not be here going forward and other questions that still need to be answered. K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer break down the bigger picture for the Bulls and what else needs to be answered, including Lauri Markkanen's seemingly imminent departure.

www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
K.c. Johnson
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Sixers#Break Time#Bulls Fans#Playoff Basketball#Things#Analyzing Lauri Markkanen#Mind#Departure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine was ‘fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) The long-awaited return of the Chicago Bulls star shooting guard and 26-year-old former UCLA Bruin Zach LaVine is finally set to happen on May 6, when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. In the final meeting with the Hornets for the regular season, the Bulls are actually set to get back both of their top stars after absences due to various reasons.
NBABlog a Bull

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls’ season is on life support

The Chicago Bulls’ 2020-21 season is on life support after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers has them four games back of the play-in tournament with just seven games to play. Jason and Ricky went on Locker Room to talk about the unfortunate downturn this season has taken since the Bulls’ big trades and discuss whether the goal should be tanking the rest of the way.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Zach LaVine, Bulls about to come up short of playoff goal again: 'It’s always what we should’ve did'

(670 The Score) In arguably the biggest game of his professional career, Bulls star guard Zach LaVine rose to the occasion. He just hardly had any help. It added up to the Bulls being pushed to the brink of elimination from playoff contention – play-in round contention, to be exact – after a 115-107 loss to the Nets at the United Center on Tuesday night. LaVine was magnificent in scoring a game-high 41 points on 15-of-27 shooting, but afterward the topic was an all-too-familiar subject, one he’s been trying outrun to no avail for each of his seven NBA seasons.
NBAChicago Tribune

Photos: Bulls fans return to the United Center

Photos from the Chicago Bulls' 121-99 victory against the Boston Celtics on May 7, 2021, at the United Center in Chicago. It was the first time this season that fans were allowed to attend a Bulls home game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 goals for the final stretch of the season

Now that the Chicago Bulls have slim chances of making the NBA playoffs directly, they need to start focusing on next season. They could theoretically still make the play-in tournament but that is going to take a miracle due to the Washington Wizards’ late-season push. They made moves at the...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls' stretch run has value, even if no playoffs

With seven games left in the regular season, the Bulls’ play-in hopes are fading. Entering Thursday’s road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team trails the Washington Wizards by 3.5 games for the final spot in the play-in tournament (and the free-falling Pacers by four games for ninth). A grueling remaining schedule makes the chances of covering that gap slim, albeit not impossible.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Garrett Temple wants to return next season

Garrett Temple, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Following the conclusion to the regular season over the weekend, a number of key Chicago Bulls players and personnel are now conducting their press conferences/interviews heading into the offseason. A lot can be taken away from these end-of-season press conferences, as players tend to give more matter-of-fact statements than they would during the regular season.
NBAamicohoops.net

Bucks is ruled out Greens Middleton for a duel against the Bulls in the last regular season

Chicago – Chris MiddletonThe Milwaukee Bucks star will miss the final game of the regular season on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left ankle injury. Middleton, who averaged 20.4 points per game, was disqualified from the match against the Bulls after scoring 21 points Saturday night in the win over the Miami Heat. This will be the fourth game that an all-star player has lost twice this season.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Whether this summer or in 2022, Zach LaVine plans on getting 'what I deserve' on next deal

(670 The Score) Coming off his first All-Star season, Bulls guard Zach LaVine is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. That possibility looms as LaVine is under contract for $19.5 million in 2021-’22, the final season of his deal. And while the Bulls seemingly invested in LaVine when they acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in late March in a high-profile trade, it would be at least a mild surprise if they reached a long-term extension with him this summer.
NBASacramento Bee

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAWNCY

Bucks drop season finale to Bulls, get ready to face Heat in playoffs

CHICAGO – Thaddeus Young tallied 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 in the final game of the regular season. Coby White added 19 for Chicago. The Bucks did not play their starters after the number-two seed in the playoffs was out of reach before tip-off. Bucks coach...
NBABrew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Bulls 118

It was a regular season finale for the Milwaukee Bucks as they went south on I-94 to face the Chicago Bulls. Both teams had nothing to play for as Chicago was eliminated from the playoff contention and the Bucks were locked into the three seed at tip-off after the Brooklyn Nets win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBACBS 58

Bulls top starter-less Bucks 118-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee 118-112 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks' starters missing the regular-season finale. The Bucks ruled Khris Middleton out because of lingering soreness in his left ankle and then scratched...
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Free Agents 2021: Bulls' Lauri Markkanen to Test Market

Markkanen plans to test waters in restricted free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lauri Markkanen isn’t comfortable talking about himself — or anything, really, outside the context of team. It’s how he was raised and how he was taught the game of basketball. But in a phone interview...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls

Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis. Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...