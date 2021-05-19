Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.