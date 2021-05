HGTV newest home reno series is two steps in the right direction for viewers who love seeing both the home buying and selling process!. Two Steps Home, which stars Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (previously hosts of Going for Sold), follows the Houston-based husband-and-wife team as they use their two-step approach to help clients through the often-daunting process of selling their old home before buying a new one that suits all their needs — all while staying within budget, of course.