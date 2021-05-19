Rip Current Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands and Matagorda Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.