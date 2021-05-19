Air Quality Alert issued for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY MAY 20 2021 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the Baltimore metro area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the www.mde.state.md.us/air or call 410-537-3000.alerts.weather.gov