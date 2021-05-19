newsbreak-logo
Calvert County, MD

Air Quality Alert issued for Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Calvert; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; St. Marys AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY MAY 20 2021 The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the DC metro area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the wwww.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/.

alerts.weather.gov
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Charles County, Md. Is Open for Sight Seekers

Bordered by the Potomac River to the west and Patuxent River to the east, there are over 300 miles of shoreline, endless backroads, and countless eateries to uncover in Charles County, Md. Located within a few hours’ drive from major cities like Washington, D.C., Richmond, Baltimore, and Raleigh, the peninsula is perfectly located for your next day trip or a week-long getaway.
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Prince George’s County prepares to lift more restrictions today

By the numbers, no part of Maryland has been hit harder by the pandemic than Prince George’s County, where tens of thousands of cases overwhelmed health care systems and devastated families. But falling cases and hospitalizations in Prince George’s County and throughout the state attributed to rising vaccination rates, county...
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS...SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden Beach, or 8 miles southwest of Hallowing Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley and Tintop Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS...SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden Beach, or 8 miles southwest of Hallowing Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley and Tintop Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have dropped below advisory criteria. However, northwesterly winds could occasionally gust up to 35 mph at times during the overnight hours.
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Charles, Saint Mary`s and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Stafford, Culpeper and Prince William Counties, including the independent cities of Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of wind will likely aid in numerous instances of tree damage and power outages.