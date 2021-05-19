Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS, HARRIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, Emergency management reported road closures in the warned area due to heavy rain: Highway 321 underpass in Dayton was flooded and impassable, and underpass near IH-69 and FM 1960 was flooded. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR