Galveston County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Harris and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov
