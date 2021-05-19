newsbreak-logo
Arlington County, VA

Air Quality Alert issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Western Loudoun AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY MAY 20 2021 The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the DC metro area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the wwww.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/.

