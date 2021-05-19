newsbreak-logo
Galveston County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Galveston County, TX
Galveston, TX
