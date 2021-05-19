Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Iraan and Iraan Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 300 and 327. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov