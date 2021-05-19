newsbreak-logo
Cadiz : Policy Statement Regarding Insider Trading and Confidentiality

marketscreener.com
 8 hours ago

This Policy Statement is being distributed to officers, employees, directors and. consultants of Cadiz Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") in order to set forth for each of you of the Company's policies concerning insider trading, confidentiality and external communications. The Policy Statement sets forth a prohibition on insider trading, the controls and procedures we have established to prevent such insider trading, and the consequences of insider trading. You are responsible for ensuring that you do not violate this policy or federal or state securities laws regarding insider trading. The Policy Statement also sets forth the Company's policies regarding how Company representatives may communicate with outside third parties. We designed this Policy Statement to promote compliance with the federal securities laws and to protect the Company and you from the serious liabilities and penalties that can result from violations of these laws. We will expect the strictest compliance with these procedures by all personnel at every level. Failure to observe them may result in serious legal difficulties for you as well as the Company, and may result in the termination of your employment with the Company.

www.marketscreener.com
