Iowa Government

Iowa governor signs charter school expansion into law

By Associated Press
WOWT
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a measure that expands Iowa’s charter school rules, allowing groups to set up such schools by applying directly to the state and bypassing local school boards. Reynolds said Wednesday that she called for the change after disagreeing with some...

