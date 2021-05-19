Cadiz : Audit & Risk Committee Charter

newsbreak-logo
(AMENDED AND RESTATED MARCH 24, 2021) The Audit and Risk Committee of Cadiz Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") shall be comprised of at least three directors, each of whom the Board has determined has no material relationship with the Company and each of whom is otherwise "independent" under the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market (formerly, the NASDAQ National Market) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the "2002 Act"). The Board shall also determine that each member is "financially literate", and that one member of the Audit and Risk Committee has "accounting or related financial management expertise," as such qualifications are interpreted by the Board of Directors in its business judgment, and whether any members of the Audit and Risk Committee are "financial experts" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for purposes of the 2002 Act.

