newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sterling K. Brown Reflects on ‘This Is Us,’ Whether He’d do a Spinoff and What’s Next

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 hours ago

Next chapter! Sterling K. Brown has mixed feelings about This Is Us coming to an end after season 6.

How Will It End? Everything the 'This Is Us' Cast Has Teased About Season 6

“I love the show. I’ve had the greatest experience,” Brown, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Cascade. That said, if the show got a Randall-focused spinoff, he’d have to really think about it before saying yes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1Yl2_0a4pjuJU00
Sterling K. Brown as Randall in ‘This Is Us.’ Maarten de Boer/NBC

“If [creator] Dan Fogelman is a part of it, it’s something that I would absolutely have to consider,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star said. “In wrapping my head around it, I also have to say, I’ve wrapped my head around what the opportunities will be post This Is Us. So I’m actually looking forward to exploring what else is out there. I love this character so much and it’s been such an important part of my career, but I also look forward to all the other characters living inside of me having an opportunity to find their way.”

Brown, who has played Randall Pearson since the show’s debut in 2016, noted that it’s tough for him to imagine saying goodbye to the family-driven character.

“The character is somebody who wears their heart on their sleeves and is comfortable discussing their feelings in a way in which I think a lot of men are not. So I’m really happy that I’ve been able to help put that sort of man into the world as accessible and someone who is not to be seen as overly sensitive,” the Black Panther actor told Us. “Vulnerability is strength. I think Randall sort of exemplifies that.”

As for what the final season will consist of — Brown says they’ve filmed “some stuff” but plays coy about the specifics — he promises the ending will be “incredibly satisfying” for the fans.

“The show will be consistent through what it is, which is highlighting all the different highs and lows of life. It is ultimately a joyful show,” he said. “It is how people learn to persevere and move through difficulties and still find light. The show is about the light, but the show also means that you have to go through darkness in order to fully appreciate the light. The show will stay what it is, which is also consistently surprising as well. It’ll keep being This Is Us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1doH_0a4pjuJU00
Sterling K. Brown as Randall in ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Before the final season, season 5 will end on a big note, the two-time Emmy winner told Us.

“The end of season 5 will be a similar sort of conversation starter [as past finales],” he teased. “It’s on par with all the other things that you’ve seen throughout the course of the years.”

The This Is Us finale airs on NBC Tuesday, May 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Sterling K. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Star#Somebody To Love#Cascade#Creator#Randall Sort#Nbc Tuesday#Mixed Feelings#Darkness#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesfame10.com

Mandy Moore And This Is Us Cast React To Final Season Announcement

It’s officially been announced that the show will be concluding with its sixth season in 2022. The show’s creator Dan Fogelman released a statement on social media on Friday, May 14th confirming the news. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end...
EntertainmentSt. Louis American

Sterling K. Brown to host OWN Father’s Day Special

OWN will premiere a television special,“Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood” at 8 p.m., Father’s Day, June 15. Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown will host the Reginald Hudlin-produced two-hour special, which features conversations with everyday dads, celebrity fathers and music performances recognizing fathers worldwide. “The greatest role of...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Milo Ventimiglia: 'This Is Us' speaks to everyone

NEW YORK, May 11 (UPI) -- This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia said even he is surprised at how rich and complicated a character Jack Pearson has turned out to be, considering his story has been unfolding via flashback scenes over the course of five seasons. "Alcoholism, fatherhood, marriage, war,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Month Later, Milo Ventimiglia Hasn't Forgotten Us Thirsting Over His Short Shorts

If I look as good at 43 as Milo Ventimiglia’s left leg, I’ll be a happy camper. About a month ago the Gilmore Girls vet and This Is Us star left the gym wearing some very short shorts that got pretty much everybody feeling a little parched. Somebody tell Rory she really messed up in letting those unforgettable legs walk away! It looks like Ventimiglia hasn’t forgotten everyone thirsting over them either, because he just posted a cheeky reference on social media.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Do In The Shadows Spinoff “Wellington Paranormal” Coming to The CW

Goofy horror is definitely something that people are into and there’s a good reason for it when it works. Wellington Paranormal, a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, is slated to make its way to the US this coming July and will be airing on the CW, go figure. The CW has been pretty good about keeping up with some of the hottest shows and while it’s definitely known as a landing site for DC-based programs it’s also been a popular network for grabbing up other properties that have been just as effective in their own right. Wellington Paranormal is a horror mockumentary that takes place in New Zealand and has been fairly popular over the years as it’s managed to gain a second and now a third season before it interested someone enough to think about bringing it over to the US. It kind of sounds as though the show manages to cover a wide variety of horror-themed ideas and as such it’s bound to be a least somewhat popular in the states since as anyone should be able to guess, horror is a pretty big thing here. But the different types of horror that people of the US enjoy range from the ridiculous and extremely low-budget to the high class and artistic movies that are far more cerebral in nature and tend to cater to those that are far more intellectual and need a different type of stimulation. To many, horror is essentially something that terrifies people, that disgusts them, that gets them out of their seats and ready to run for the door since they can’t stomach what’s been put in front of them. But then again, it also lends itself to comedy now and then since there are plenty of elements in horror that are so hard to believe that they become comical in nature after a while.
MoviesCollider

David Oyelowo on How He Ended Up Directing 'The Water Man' and What's Next

From first-time feature film director David Oyelowo and writer Emma Needell, the family adventure story The Water Man follows a boy named Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) as he sets out on a quest to find a mythic figure with the secret to immortality that can save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson). With the help of a mysterious girl (Amiah Miller) who claims to have some of the answers he seeks, Gunner believes this dangerous mission is his only chance to keep his family together.
CelebritiesVulture

Sandra Oh on Whether She’d Return to Grey’s Anatomy: ‘No’

Sandra Oh will not let what Grey’s Anatomy fans want eclipse what she needs. As Dr. Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh gave the show some of its most empowering moments, like when she reminds her person Meredith Grey that McDreamy “is not the sun, you are.” But any hope for a tequila-filled reunion between the best friends just flatlined. When it comes to returning, the now-Emmy Award–nominated Killing Eve actress gave the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast a hard and respectable “No.” “I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this,” she added. While Meredith Grey spent the majority of season 17 in critical condition from COVID-19, she was visited by characters who have moved on, like McDreamy himself (Patrick Dempsey), roommate George (T.R. Knight), and her sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh). Oh played Cristina Yang for ten seasons and is one of just a few characters who hasn’t been killed off. “It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” Oh said. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on” — to projects that serve characters of color a little better. (Let Nico, one of the show’s few Asian characters, played by Alex Landi, be happy, Grey’s!) “So please come with me to ‘Killing Eve’ and on to [the upcoming Netflix series] ‘The Chair’ and on to the other projects,” Oh continued. “Come see the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in … the Asian American experience.” She is the sun! Orbit her!
CelebritiesJacksonville Journal Courier

Seth Rogen Is Done With James Franco. Will Other Men Follow Suit?

Allegations of sexual misconduct have followed James Franco for years now, but the actor has largely remained in the public eye, unharmed by the claims. But in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Franco’s longtime friend and collaborator Seth Rogen has said he has no plans to continue working with him.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What The Superstore Cast Is Doing Next

Who would have thought that when Superstore first premiered back in 2015 it would last for six seasons and end up becoming one of NBC’s most acclaimed comedies? From stars like America Ferrara and Ben Feldman whose careers were boosted by the series, to some newer faces, Superstore provided a fresh change to the sitcom genre. The show mainly took place in the big box store, Cloud 9, which is shown as being very similar to a store like Walmart.
TV Series411mania.com

Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Signed On For Night Court Sequel Series

The Night Court sequel series is a moving ahead, with Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette set to star in the prospective show. Deadline reports that the revival of the classic 1980s legal sitcom is set to bring back Larroquette in his role as Dan Fielding, with Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) set to play optimist judge Abby Stone. Abby is the daughter of the late Harry Stone, played by the late Harry Anderson in the original series.
TV SeriesGossip Cop

Dan Schneider: Why The ‘iCarly’ Creator Split With Nickelodeon And What He’s Doing Now In 2021

If you love Nickelodeon shows and are eager for the upcoming iCarly reboot, you probably recognize the name Dan Schneider. For more than 15 years, he was one of the most influential producers at the network, creating hit after kid-friendly hit. But in 2018, Nickelodeon suddenly cut ties with the producer, and people have wondered if it was due to Schneider’s alleged inappropriate (and creepy!) behavior. So what really happened? Here’s our investigation.