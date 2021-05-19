newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Government

Wausau man accused of luring teen bound over for trial

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 hours ago
Jason A. Olerich, 38, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver

A 38-year-old Wausau man accused of arranging to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl to take drugs and have sex with him was bound over for arraignment and trial this week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police say Jason Olerich began chatting online in September with the girl, attempting to persuade her to come to his home and consume “Molly” with him. “Molly” is slang for MDMA, or Ecstasy, a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes that causes altered sensations, increased energy and pleasure.

During the conversation, the girl allegedly warned Olerich that she was only 15, but that did not deter him. Olerich was arrested Dec. 7 in Rothschild while allegedly driving to pick up the girl, who was actually an undercover investigator posing as a teen. Officers seized drugs, condoms and drug paraphernalia during the arrest, according to court documents.

Read Wausau Pilot & Review’s original reporting on this story here.

Olerich faces charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement-sexual contact, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed in January in Marathon County Circuit Court, after which Olerich was ordered held on a $10,000 bond, the first $2,500 of which must be paid in cash. Court records show he posted the cash bond in March.

Olerich is also facing multiple drug and child neglect charges in a case filed the same day in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During a hearing Tuesday, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Olerich to have no contact with anyone younger than 18, with the exception of his children.

Future court dates have not yet been set.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

