This is a first, for me at least. After almost 15 years of living in our house we all of a sudden can’t get a large portion of our Amazon packages delivered. A few weeks back I started to get notices in my mailbox that I needed to go to the post office to pick up the bulk of my packages. I was kind of dumbfounded. I pay Amazon a fee for Amazon Prime which covers my packages being delivered to my house, not the USPS office near my house, but to my actual front door. The USPS refuses to deliver my packages from Amazon, but why? What changed? And how could I fix this?