Business

Domino Pizza : Announces CFO Transition Plan (Form 8-K)

 8 hours ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 - Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales,announced today that Stuart A. Levy will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. While he is stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, Mr. Levy will continue with the Company in an advisory capacity until August 31, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

pymnts

Workplace Collab Platform Monday.com Seeks US IPO

Monday (May 17) was a big day for Monday.com, with the workplace collaboration platform announcing it had filed an F-1 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares. Founded in 2014, Monday.com provides a centralized hub for a variety of work activities, including project management, task tracking, sales projections and event coordination.
Goldman taps former Uber executive to lead its consumer bank

Goldman Sachs has tapped a former Uber executive to lead its fledgling consumer banking division, whose retail lending arm Marcus has seen heavy turnover since its launch. Peeyush Nahar, who at Uber had overseen teams that developed software for payments, insurance and other fintech, has joined the Wall Street giant as a partner and global head of its consumer business. He will report to Stephanie Cohen, Goldman’s global co-head of consumer and wealth management.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.01. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 27,227 shares trading hands. Several analysts have commented on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut...
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to "Overweight" at Stephens

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Hostess Brands, AT&T, Tesla & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AT&T, Discovery — The pair of stocks were volatile on Monday after the company's announced a $43 billion deal to merge Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. Discovery's A shares popped at the open but were down 3.8% in midday trading. AT&T was up about 1% but off of session highs. Before the official announcement, Citi praised the move and upgraded Discovery to buy.
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.
The Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

It's not an easy time to be an investor -- concerns that another correction or crash may be just around the corner are flooding the market. But nothing in life is devoid of risk, including investing, and whenever the next downturn arrives, it will be a normal occurrence in our naturally cyclical market. And it's important to remember that these periods of decline historically have often been followed by prolonged bull markets that lift the major indexes to new highs.
Fourth stimulus check news summary: Friday 14 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Friday 14 May 2021. - Around 165m third stimulus checks distributed so far, according to IRS (full story) - Latest third-stimulus-check payment run includes 460,000 'plus-up' checks. - Legislation passed in NY protecting stimulus checks from debt collectors. - Automatic stimulus checks considered in Washington...
iHeartRadio

Monthly Stimulus Checks Set To Go Out To Millions On July 15

Thirty-nine million households across the country will have a little more spending cash this summer. On Monday (5/17), the Biden administration announced that beginning on July 15, monthly stimulus checks will be sent to the families of more than 65 million children. The direct payments are part of the enhanced...
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now

This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes, a result of the first U.S. release of such insects in the wild. A biotechnology firm called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering—rather than insecticides—to control disease-carrying mosquito populations. The move targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, that carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other potentially deadly diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.