Domino Pizza : Announces CFO Transition Plan (Form 8-K)
ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 - Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales,announced today that Stuart A. Levy will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. While he is stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, Mr. Levy will continue with the Company in an advisory capacity until August 31, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.www.marketscreener.com