newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Health

“We’re ramping up”: Royal Caribbean works to vaccinate crews as they inch closer to resuming cruises

By Mel Holt, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7URG_0a4pjNcr00

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean’s “Explorer of the Seas” was at Port Canaveral Wednesday to have her crew vaccinated against COVID-19.

They vaccinated just over 200 employees Wednesday, but Royal Caribbean’s Vice President of World Wide Operations, Capt. Hernan Zini, says they intend to vaccinate more than 4,000 over the next month.

“We’re ramping up very quickly,” Capt. Zini says. “It’s a big logistical operation, but we know how to do it.”

Capt. Zini says the cruise line has finalized a port agreement with the Canaveral Port Authority.

Once a plan is approved by the state, it’ll be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ahead of an application to begin so-called “trial voyages.

Port Canaveral is also finalizing agreements with two other cruise lines.

Port Authority CEO Capt. John Murray says there’s still no timeline for resuming cruises there, but vaccination events like Wednesday’s will be the key to moving forward.

“As things evolve, the big component is to get the crews vaccinated, have the two weeks behind them, and they’re ready to go,” Capt. Murray says. “Then it’s just a matter of getting a date, a ship, and having it fully crewed.”

Royal Caribbean is in ongoing talks with the CDC and the State of Florida. Capt. Zini says he’s optimistic.

“We feel the worst is behind us,” Captain Zini says. We have to keep very focused on the protocols and everything we need to do, but we feel very positive about what is coming.”

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
32K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Canaveral, FL
Health
City
Port Canaveral, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Cruise Line#Crew Members#Royal Caribbean#World Wide Operations#Cdc#Cso Phased#Cdcgov#Resuming Cruises#Crews#Port Canaveral Wednesday#Seas#Finalizing Agreements#Vaccination Events#Capt Zini#Captain Zini#Ongoing Talks#Fla#Capt Hernan Zini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Florida Healthwogx.com

CDC adds more COVID-19 guidelines for test cruises to follow

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added more guidelines for cruises to follow during test cruises. They must now look for symptoms or signs of COVID-19 in passengers and screen them to see if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus within the last 14 days.
Florida Businessfox35orlando.com

Crew members of cruise ship Carnival Liberty vaccinated

It has been a long time since a cruise ship was spotted pulling into Port Canaveral. A cruise terminal has been redesigned as a COVID-19 vaccine site to administer the vaccine to crew members of the Carnival Liberty. Port Canaveral is the first port in the United States to offer vaccines to crews.
Florida Businessbizjournals

Norwegian Cruise Line’s new mega ship headed to Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.'s newest ship has Port Canaveral on its future itinerary. The Miami-based cruise operator (NYSE: NCLH) gave a peek at the new Norwegian Prima, a 965-foot-long, 142,500-ton, 3,215-guest mega ship set to begin voyages in summer 2022. It is the first of six new ships that will be part of Norwegian's Prima Class — a specific category of ship size and offering.
Florida Governmentclick orlando

Port Canaveral holds coronavirus vaccine clinic for workers

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Howard Lesmeister works at Port Canaveral and he was able to get his coronavirus vaccine on Monday. “My particular job is cruise ships. I’m fueling them, and I definitely miss it,” Lesmeister said. [TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids...
Florida Governmentmynews13.com

Port Canaveral COVID-19 vaccine site offers incentives for shots

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of people took advantage of a Port Canaveral drive-up COVID-19 vaccination site Monday as officials offer incentives to get the shot. Port Canaveral hosted a drive-up COVID-19 vaccine event Monday. The site offered incentives to get people vaccinated against the illness. Dozens got the Moderna...
Florida Governmentfox35orlando.com

Port Canaveral officials host vaccine event, offer cruise voucher

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Canaveral Port Authority is hosting a drive-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday and offering incentives for people to get "stuck at Port Canaveral." The first 200 people will get a voucher for a Victory Casino cruise for two, including dining and $10 each in slot credits. There will also be a raffle for prizes and giveaways for people who get vaccinated.
Florida Governmentfox35orlando.com

Federal, state laws in Florida stir up confusion for cruise lines

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Cruise lines could soon start sailing again, but some have indicated that they may boycott Florida. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, for example, is already threatening to move on from the Sunshine State. There is concern more cruise lines could follow suit. It all comes down to proof of vaccination.
Florida LifestylePosted by
WDBO

Disney Cruise Line plans to set sail from Ft. Lauderdale in 2022

Port Canaveral, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line is currently hoping to secure its first year round station outside of Port Canaveral for 2022. Magical Cruise Company Limited( Disney Cruise Line) has requested a deal to begin setting sail from Ft. Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, which the company has only used before in the past to dock safely following a storm. However, the deal still needs approval from Broward County, which is set to be discussed during the upcoming county commission meeting on May 18.
Florida LifestyleWESH

Cruise industry reacts to new CDC guidelines

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A test cruise is meant to be a stepping-stone to get a cruise ship back in business. But cruise industry leaders say the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is managing test cruises could keep ships idle longer. "In my view, my view only,...
Florida HealthFox News

Port Canaveral becomes first U.S. port to begin distributing vaccines for workers, crew members

Port Canaveral in Florida became the first port to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines, officials announced. Crew members and port workers were able to get vaccinated on Friday, and port officials said up to 1,000 shots could be given per day through the new vaccination model. The effort could expedite cruise ships departures from the sunshine state and comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced operators could resume sailing by mid-July.
Florida Governmentthekingdominsider.com

PORT CANAVERAL BEGINS DISTRIBUTING VACCINES TO THEIR EMPLOYEES

Below Is The Official Statement/Announcement Directly From The Port Canaveral Website. Port Canaveral is the first port in U.S. to Support COVID-19 Vaccinations for their employees. “Port Canaveral, FL – April 30, 2021. – Port Canaveral is the first U.S. port to sponsor COVID-19 vaccine distribution to port workers and...
Florida Governmentclick orlando

Port Canaveral hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive-up clinic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Port Canaveral officials announced details Tuesday for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine drive-up clinic at the port. The drive-up clinic at the Cruise Terminal 1 Parking Garage on Discovery Road is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 10. There will be a break from noon to 1 p.m.
Florida Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

U.S ports begin vaccinating cruise ship crew members

Two ports in the United States are helping get cruise ship crew members vaccinated to facilitate the cruise industry getting back to service faster. On Friday, Port Canaveral became the first U.S. port to offer crew members a Covid-19 vaccine. Port Canaveral's option to give crew members the vaccine came...
Florida LifestyleBay News 9

Port Canaveral officials, cruise lines eager for voyages to resume

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cruise industry in Port Canaveral has received directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what it needs to do for cruise ships to sail again in the future while still helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Port officials and cruise lines say they hope voyages will begin as early as this summer, and some customers say they are eager, too.